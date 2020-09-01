Donny van de Beek deserves Man United move: Van der Vaart

Manchester United are closing in on their first signing of the summer, after agreeing a £40 million (S$72.5m) fee with Ajax Amsterdam for midfielder Donny van de Beek, reported the British media yesterday.

The 23-year-old Dutch international, who played a key role as Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018, has also agreed personal terms for a five-year deal with the Red Devils, reported The Guardian.

The box-to-box midfielder has also delayed his arrival at the Holland camp due to a medical yesterday, said the Daily Mail.

The prospect of van de Beek teaming up with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in United's midfield is a tantalising one.

Dutch great Rafael van der Vaart believes van de Beek is a perfect match for United.

"Donny deserves this transfer so much," van der Vaart told Dutch broadcaster NOS. "He has played excellent for Ajax. And Manchester United really need this kind of player."

Former United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes the arrival of van de Beek, who had also been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, clearly shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's intentions of being competitive on all fronts.

United secured their Champions League spot after finishing third in last season's English Premier League, but the trophy cabinet remains empty under Solskjaer as the Red Devils could go no further than the semi-finals of the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League .

Bosnich told Sky Sports: "You can tell that Ole is trying to build a squad... to challenge on several fronts.

"He knows from his own experience from being at the club when they won the Treble, they had four strikers - himself, Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke. It's very important to make sure you have back-up in each position."

Solskjaer is also hoping to land RB Leipzip defender Dayot Upamecano before the Oct 5 transfer deadline, reported ESPN.