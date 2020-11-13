Donny van de Beek: My time is definitely coming at Manchester United

After scoring in his second straight game for Holland, Donny van de Beek insisted he is happy at new club Manchester United but highlighted that he has shown "that I can add something to the team".

The 23-year-old midfielder followed up his goal in the Oranje's 1-1 draw with Italy last month with the equaliser in a friendly against Spain yesterday morning (Singapore time) - which also finished 1-1.

Sergio Canales had opened the scoring for Spain.

It is a different situation for van de Beek at Old Trafford, where he has yet to cement a starting place after his £35 million (S$62.3m) move from Ajax Amsterdam in August.

Van de Beek told Dutch broadcaster NOS: "It sounds cliche for me to say this, because of course I would have liked to play more, but I really enjoy being in a nice team. I am simply received very well and helped by everyone.

"I'm a patient person, but of course you go there to play as much as possible. I also think - in the minutes that I have made, in the times that I have come in - I have shown that I can add something to the team...

"What does he (United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) say to me? That I have to be patient, but also that I just have to continue with what I am doing.

"And that he's seen that I have a good impact when I come into the field. My time is definitely coming."

Meanwhile, Spain coach Luis Enrique brushed off concerns about his team's goalscoring with La Furia Roja finding the net just twice in their last four matches. He said: "We have created opportunities to score more, and I don't care.

"We have good players and good forwards. The goals will come. I'm not worried."