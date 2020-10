Donny van de Beek's Manchester United move a mistake: Marco van Basten

Dutch legend Marco van Basten believes Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek's lack of game time is bad for his rhythm and the 23-year-old should have joined a club where he can play more regularly.

United signed van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year contract in the close season, with British media reporting that they paid the Dutch side an initial fee of £35 million (S$62.1m).

The Dutch international has featured prominently in two League Cup games but made only four substitute appearances in the English Premier League and was not used in last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

"Donny shouldn't have gone to United. When you're a good player, you want to play every week," British media quoted van Basten as telling Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport.

"It's really bad for a player like Donny to play six or seven games this year. That's shocking for your rhythm.

"I know he's earning loads more than he used to. But, as a top player, you have to be critical and look at the chances of playing when you sign for a new club. Donny should have waited for better prospects and signed for another club."

Former United defender Patrice Evra said after the Chelsea game that United did not need van de Beek.

"That's the truth," the Frenchman told Sky Sports. "Nothing against the kid, but why have we bought him?

"He's watching from the stand every game."