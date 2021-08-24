Don’t turn football into rugby, warns Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims that Bruno Fernandes was fouled by Jack Stephens in the build-up to Southampton’s opener.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the English Premier League might start to resemble rugby rather than football, regarding fouls if referees continue to show leniency after his side drew 1-1 at Southampton on Sunday.

Solskjaer claimed that Bruno Fernandes was fouled by Jack Stephens in the build-up to the home side’s first-half opener by Che Adams, which was given as an own goal by Fred.

Mason Greenwood levelled for United after the break although Southampton had the best opportunities to win.

“It’s a foul, he (Stephens) goes straight through Bruno, with his arm and his hip across him,” Solskjaer told a news conference.

“We can’t go from one extreme of volleyball or basketball last season to rugby now. I like the more lenient way, it’s more men’s football, but, still, that’s a foul.”

Solskjaer’s comments came a day after Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp criticised the refereeing in his side’s 2-0 home win over Burnley, likening Sean Dyche’s team’s physical play to wrestling.

Officials in England’s top flight have been encouraged to have a higher threshold for fouls this season, with referees’ chief Mike Riley saying earlier this month that the changes were designed to “allow the Premier League game to flow”.

“I thought it was a foul but it’s the referee’s (Craig Pawson) decision at the end of the day and we can’t dwell on it,” said United forward Greenwood.

“I understand they’re going to let more challenges go so the game keeps flowing – which is a good idea – but if there’s a foul, there’s a foul.”

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuettl said he welcomed the approach, adding that English football used to be renowned for its end-to-end style.

“I was always a big fan of letting the game run a little bit more,” he said.

“This is why I liked English football to be honest. This is why the English football is different to other leagues because of this situation.”

Ex-EPL and Fifa referee Keith Hackett, however, felt that Solskjaer had a point.

He wrote in his Daily Telegraph column: “There was a clear foul on Bruno Fernandes in the build-up to the Southampton goal.

“Referee Craig Pawson should have awarded a freekick. It was an outrageous call, but had nothing to do with lighter-touch officiating.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker, however, felt Solskjaer was wrong, tweeting: “No Ole, that’s not true.

“The constant free-kicks for minimal contact and endless stoppages was making the game dull, as well as encouraging diving.

“Real fouls and dangerous play are still punished, as they should be, but it’s a much more enjoyable spectacle when it’s a contact sport.”

Fellow ex-England and Tottenham Hotspur player Jermaine Jenas said “big characters like Klopp” need “to get behind” the rule changes.

TOO PHYSICAL?

Ex-Spurs and England Under-21 attacker Garth Crooks agreed, hitting out at Klopp and Solskjaer.

He told the BBC: “Both managers believe the game is now in danger of becoming too physical... The game becoming too physical? The game is in danger of becoming hilarious...