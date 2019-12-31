Don’t use VAR to judge offsides: Mark Clattenburg

After a horror weekend for the video assistant referee (VAR) in the English Premier League, leading former EPL and Fifa referee Mark Clattenburg has called for the technology not to be used to judge offside calls.

VAR was introduced in England this season and there is no sign of the controversies dying down, nor of fans warming to the use of the technology.

There were VAR-fuelled controversies in both yesterday morning's (Singapore time) EPL matches between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as Manchester City and Sheffield United, capping off a week where VAR, rather than the football, dominated England's top flight.

Blades boss Chris Wilder called the technology "a four-letter word"and City manager Pep Guardiola said it was a "big mess".

Meanwhile, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo bristled at decisions taken "miles away" at the VAR headquarters in Stockley Park, while Reds boss Juergen Klopp said he would prefer if on-pitch referees viewed replays of incidents themselves.

Added Wolves captain Conor Coady: "We feel massively hard done by. I can't get my head around it. It is ridiculous...

"For me it is not working... (Referee) Anthony Taylor is a great fella to speak to, but I ask a question and I don't get an answer...

"VAR is affecting the game, you can hear the fans singing about it. No one has asked us about it."

Clattenburg - who was an EPL official from 2004-2017 and refereed the FA Cup, Champions League and European Championship finals in 2016 - believes the solution is to change the way VAR is used.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "I believe it could be time to remove offside decisions from the VAR process.

"The excitement and spirit of the game is in danger of being damaged by the precise nature of the VAR technology when it comes to offside.

"So why not go back to assistant referees flagging for offside and we stick to their decision?

MARGINAL OFFSIDES

"Wolves, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Norwich all thought they had scored legitimate goals this weekend, only for them to be ruled out for marginal offsides, be that a toe or an armpit.

"I do not believe in changing the laws of offside. So either we accept that offside is a matter of fact - which it is - and learn to live with the small margins, or we make it the call of the officials on the pitch and accept that mistakes will happen.

"The latter would remove the debate over the 'armpit' offside and also allow players and fans to celebrate goals more freely without the fear of a marginal offside ruling it out."

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness concurred, but ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown disagreed, saying on the BBC: "I wouldn't want to go back...

"We want that right from wrong... The competition gets distorted if we change it midway through."

Meanwhile, Robin Sainty, chairman of Norwich City supporters group Canaries' Trust, warned in a letter: "Feelings are running high here about VAR, particularly after Saturday's evening's fiasco. And I'm sure they are elsewhere,too.

"Almost every day, I'm speaking to long-standing fans who're seriously talking about giving up going to games because there is no enjoyment any more."