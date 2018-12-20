Dortmund captain Reus blames lack of desire for defeat

Forward Marco Reus says Borussia Dortmund will be ready for their clash with title-rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bundesliga pacesetters Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 2-1 loss at promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf yesterday morning (Singapore time) that snapped their unbeaten league start and cut their lead to six points.

Goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Jean Zimmer in either half secured an unexpected three points against the overwhelming title favourites Dortmund, who remain on 39 points, Reuters reported.

Second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach moved to 33 points by beating Nuremberg 2-0, having missed a penalty. Champions Bayern Munich, third on 30, hosted RB Leipzig this morning.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus said that his side deserved to lose the game as their play lacked desire and was looking to remedy that in their next game against rivals Moenchengladbach on Saturday morning.

"Today, we were missing the greed to want to win the game," Reus.

"Our opponents have been making our life more difficult recently because they've sat deeper and kept the space tighter.

"We need to learn from that. We need to play with more purpose and desire, wait for our chance and take it. Today, it didn't work out.

"Overall the defeat was deserved because we did not deliver. We have to learn from this and be more determined.

"Now we must stand up and dust off and on Friday we have the next game. I'm sure that we'll show a very different side to ourselves then."

Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki echoed his captain's sentiments on the club's official website.

"We deserved to lose because we didn't invest enough," Burki said.

"There wasn't enough passion. When you look at the way Duesseldorf performed, you have to say that they created chances and, as you would expect, played a counter-attacking game. That's how we conceded the first goal. We had too few attempts on goal to pose a threat."

In their next game against Moenchengladbach, Dortmund have the chance to open a nine-point gap over their title rivals with a home victory before the Bundesliga heads into the winter break.

As expected, Dortmund, who had lost only in the Champions League this term, had most possession, with some 75 per cent in the first half, but Duesseldorf created the chances.

The home side's Belgian winger Lukebakio, who got a hat-trick against Bayern Munich last month, notched his seventh league goal this season after a quick break in the 22nd minute.

There was more bad news for Dortmund at half-time with central defender Manuel Akanji staying in the dressing room with a muscle injury.

Zimmer then scored Duesseldorf's second goal in the 56th with an unstoppable piledriver from 20 metres that gave Burki no chance.

LANDMARK MOMENT

Dortmund, who face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last 16 in February, increased the pressure and substitute Paco Alcacer headed home his 12th goal of the campaign - his 10th as a substitute - to cut the deficit in the 81st minute.

The former Barcelona striker's effort not only gave his side hope of a comeback, it was also a landmark moment in the Bundesliga.

Alcacer, 25, became the first player in the history of the German league to score 10 goals as a substitute in a single season, surpassing Nils Petersen and Ionel Ganea's record of nine.

But despite a one-sided finale, Dortmund could not find an equaliser and suffered their first loss of the league campaign.

"They caught us on the break really well and we were a bit surprised by the first goal," said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.

"They played well tactically. We can't avoid everything. My team are still very, very young and we keep learning every day."