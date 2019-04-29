Dortmund conceded defeat in title race
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said he has given up hope of catching Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, after losing 4-2 to Schalke at home on Saturday.
With three games left, Dortmund can still catch Bayern, whose advantage at the top would be extended to four points with a win over Nuremberg this morning.
But Favre insisted that the "title race is over", after Marco Reus and Marius Wolff were sent off in the second half. He was also angered by a handball decision against Julian Weigl which allowed Schalke to make it 1-1 from the spot. - AFP
