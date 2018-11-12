Dortmund deserve to win 'crazy game': Favre

Dortmund twice came from behind before Paco Alcacer (left) scored the winner in the 3-2 victory over Bayern.

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre hailed his side's 3-2 win over Bayern Munich yesterday morning (Singapore time) as a "great advertisement" for the Bundesliga.

Paco Alcacer scored the winner for Dortmund who twice came from behind to beat the defending champions and move seven points clear of their rivals.

"That was a crazy game, a great advert for the Bundesliga." said Favre. "(Hats off) to my team and how they fought back after two setbacks.

"After 95 minutes, I can say that it was not an undeserved win.

"After the first half, my assessment would have been the opposite. Bayern dominated the game for 30 minutes. They played with an enormous intensity in that period.

"I've seen many games of them but I haven't seen them as strong before as in the first half hour. I was glad that we were only 1-0 down at half-time because I knew that they were not going to able to keep their pace up.

"That and some adjustments were the reason why we were much better in the second half."

The result piles added pressure on Bayern coach Niko Kovac, as his side's chances of winning a seventh straight title in his first season in charge took another blow.

"We allowed ourselves to be beaten twice on the counter, that shouldn't have happened," said Kovac.

"We should have been more compact and unfortunately we lost a game which we should have drawn," he added after Robert Lewandowski had two second-half goals disallowed for offside.

Bayern have now been beaten in three of their last six Bundesliga games after defeats by Hertha Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach, managing just eight points from the last 21 available.

Bayern's Germany international Mats Hummels has already thrown in the towel.

He said: "Everyone can read the table. I think it's safe to say that it's a realistic scenario that we won't win the league this year."