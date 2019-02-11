Dortmund lose three-goal lead, Bayern cut gap to five

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund inexplicably surrendered a three-goal lead in the second half to draw 3-3 against Hoffenheim on Saturday as their advantage at the top was cut to five points.

Jadon Sancho, in the absence of Dortmund captain Marco Reus, took control for the hosts in the first half, firing them ahead and slicing through the hapless Hoffenheim defence at will.

The England international set up Mario Goetze for Dortmund's second goal before combining with Goetze to set up Raphael Guerreiro for an easy tap-in in the 66th minute.

Sancho almost got a second goal but his low shot hit the post and bounced clear before the hosts stepped off the gas, allowing Ishak Belfodil to cut the deficit in the 75th minute.

Pavel Kaderabek rose above his marker to head in with seven minutes left and set up a nervous finale. The visitors' memorable comeback was completed when Belfodil headed in a free-kick three minutes from time.

Dortmund are top on 50 points with Bayern Munich in second place on 45 after goals from Jeffrey Bruma (own-goal), Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry gave the champions a 3-1 victory over Schalke 04.