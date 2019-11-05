Dortmund need to sustain 'feel-good' factor against Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund and their under-fire coach Lucien Favre hope to maintain the "feel-good" factor from back-to-back wins as they chase Champions League revenge at home to Inter Milan tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

A below-par performance saw Dortmund crash to a 2-0 defeat in Milan nearly a fortnight ago, sparking reports Jose Mourinho was waiting in the wings to replace Favre unless results improved, which the club subsequently denied.

GROUP F BORUSSIA DORTMUND INTER MILAN

However, Dortmund have since improved.

Last month's goalless draw at Schalke was followed by dumping Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach out of the German Cup in midweek, before trouncing Wolfsburg 3-0 in the league last Saturday.

With an eye on Inter, Favre said it was "nice to see" his side have broken their habit of conceding late goals.

Now he needs a win over Inter to revive Dortmund's European campaign, ahead of their visit to Bayern Munich on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

But they might have to do it without the injured Marco Reus, who is doubtful due to a knock to the foot.