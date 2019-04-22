Football

Dortmund put four past Freiburg

Apr 22, 2019 06:00 am

Borussia Dortmund eased past hosts Freiburg 4-0 last night to keep pace with leaders Bayern Munich, with four games left in the Bundesliga season.

Dortmund, who scored through Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Mario Goetze and Paco Alcacer, remain a point behind Bayern, who pipped Werder Bremen 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Niklas Suele's winner.

RB Leipzig are in third place, eight points behind Dortmund but nine clear of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. - REUTERS

