Dortmund retain six-point lead

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) courtesy of Axel Witsel's winner, to protect their six-point lead over champions Bayern Munich.

Witsel notched his second goal of the season in the 19th minute, firing in at the far post from a corner.

"We played really well as a team, we are extremely satisfied. It was, as expected, a very hard game. Leipzig came very close two or three times, but we won in the end," said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.