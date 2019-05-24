Dortmund sign Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz

Borussia Dortmund pulled off a transfer coup on Wednesday, snatching gifted international midfielder Julian Brandt from the grasp of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Brandt, 23, lured from Bayer Leverkusen, joins new signing Thorgan Hazard, the younger brother of Chelsea star Eden, at the club, who also snapped up German international defender Nico Schulz, in a transfer blitz.

Brandt, already an established international with 24 caps, signed a five-year, 25 million-euro (S$38.5m) deal that will keep him at Dortmund until 2024, the club said on their website.

Despite the attentions of Bayern Munich, Brandt said he followed his gut in joining ambitious Dortmund.

"I am someone who sometimes follows his instincts and for me a good feeling is important," he said.

"And I had a good feeling about Borussia Dortmund."

The club finished just two points behind champions Bayern in a tense end to a brilliant title battle.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc paid tribute to Brandt as a "professional with a lot of room for development".

Earlier in the day, the club confirmed the signing of Hazard on a five-year, 25.5 million-euro deal from Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder announced last month that he was joining Dortmund, with only the details of the transfer to sort out.

"I am grateful for five great years at Borussia Moenchengladbach... Now was exactly the right point in time to take the next step in my career," said Hazard in a statement on Dortmund's website.