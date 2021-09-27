Dortmund slump to 1-0 loss without top striker Haaland

Hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach stunned 10-man Borussia Dortmund 1-0 with a goal from Denis Zakaria yesterday morning (Singapore time) to snap their opponents' three-game winning run in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, playing without injured captain Marco Reus and top striker Erling Haaland, suffered their second loss of the season, dropping to fourth place on 12 points, four off leaders Bayern Munich as Gladbach moved up to 11th on seven points.

Haaland, who has scored 47 goals in 48 league games for Dortmund, was ruled out earlier on Saturday after picking up an injury in Friday's final training.

Zakaria struck in the 37th minute after charging into the box, getting a lucky deflection to keep possession and then slotting in for the lead.