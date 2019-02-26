Dortmund survive onslaught to go three points clear

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (right) and his teammate Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Jadon Sancho scored as Borussia Dortmund beat a spirited Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park to restore their three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The home side endured a nervous end to the game but held out for a huge win after three straight league draws.

"It's a really good feeling to be back in top spot," said Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

"It wasn't an easy game, but we did it well. It shows that we've got our self-confidence back."

Leverkusen started the game on fire, highlighting why they have been the Bundesliga's form team since the winter break.

A goal for the visitors looked inevitable until Dortmund's French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou opened the scoring against the run of play in the 30th minute.

A shell-shocked Leverkusen managed to hit back just seven minutes later, with Kevin Volland shooting through the legs of Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel with a low effort from the edge of the penalty box.

Their respite was minimal however, with Dortmund retaking the lead just over a minute later through teenage sensation Sancho, who met a lofted cross from Abdou Diallo with a well-struck volley.

The goal woke Dortmund - and their home crowd - from their slumber.

They peppered the Leverkusen goal before and after the break, with Mario Goetze making the most of a Leverkusen defensive error on the hour mark to put the hosts 3-1 up.

Leverkusen pulled one back as Jonathan Tah headed home a Julian Brandt free-kick in the 75th minute to set up a tense finale.