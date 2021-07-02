Dortmund unhappy to receive just $135m from Sancho sale

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho, the Bundesliga team's chief executive said yesterday.

Dortmund said the English Premier League giants paid 85 million euros (S$135m) for the 21-year-old winger.

Sancho emerged as United's No. 1 transfer target last year but Dortmund stood firm over their 120m-euro asking price.

United have seen two bids worth 72m euros and 78m euros rejected recently but, with Sancho expressing his desire to return to England, Dortmund accepted United's 85m euro bid.

"It was Jadon's express wish to change, we would have liked to keep him. We are not happy about the money (and) sad that he's leaving," Hans-Joachim Watzke told a news conference .

Sancho recorded 16 goals and 20 assists in 38 games for Dortmund last season and also helped them qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Bundesliga.

United issued a statement later to confirm the deal, adding that the signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Sancho's involvement with England'sEuro 2020 campaign.

The British media said he is set to pen a five-year deal with the Red Devils, who start their new EPL season at home against Leeds United on Aug 14.