Dortmund’s season in danger of derailing

Borussia Dortmund were in the running for three trophies only weeks ago, but a recent slump in form has left them in a situation where they must beat bottom club Nuremberg on Tuesday morning (Singapore time) to try and turn their faltering season around.

The Bundesliga leaders, five points ahead of champions Bayern Munich in second, need a victory against Nuremberg to protect their advantage after last week's morale-sapping 3-3 draw against Hoffenheim, where they blew a three-goal lead.

That had come only days after their German Cup exit on penalties to Werder Bremen, while Dortmund are also teetering towards Champions League elimination after yesterday's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in their Round of 16, first leg at Wembley.

"We now have a few days until the Nuremberg match... and there we will try to get back on track, the track that we had been on for weeks and months," said Dortmund director of licensed players Sebastian Kehl.

For much of the season, their defence appeared invincible as they conceded just twice in the Champions League group stage.

But Dortmund's backline has now let in three goals in each of their last three games in all competitions, having failed to win any of their last four.

"(Spurs) was the third game in a row where we let in three goals," Kehl said.

"We looked like we stopped playing football. We have to put an end to making mistakes because ,on such a level, they are always punished."

Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, told BT Sport: "I don't have any words for the second half... they scored and were the better team.

"In the first half, we played really well. We dropped a bit and lost focus. We need to keep focused for the whole game."

For coach Lucien Favre, there is no need for panic. "This is part of football. Now we need to analyse what has gone wrong and try to fix it," he said.

"I am not concerned. There are periods in a season where things may not be top. Now we need to work harder to correct mistakes."