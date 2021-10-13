Doubts over Liverpool's Jota, Alisson and Fabinho
Liverpool look set to be without several key players for Saturday's English Premier League game at Watford.
Forward Diogo Jota was yesterday ruled out of Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and released from the national team.
The 24-year-old did not feature in their 3-0 friendly win over Qatar at the weekend, having not trained with the team.
There are also question marks over the availability of Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho, as they are likely to return from international duty only after the Selecao's match against Uruguay on Friday. - REUTERS
