Draw delays PSG’s title celebrations

Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 title celebrations were delayed yesterday morning (Singapore time), when they were held to a 2-2 draw with Racing Strasbourg.

Victory would have given PSG their eighth Ligue 1 title after Lille earlier drew 1-1 at Reims, but yesterday's draw left Thomas Tuchel's side on 81 points from 30 games. Second-placed Lille have 61 points from 31 matches.