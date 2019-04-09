Draw delays PSG’s title celebrations
Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 title celebrations were delayed yesterday morning (Singapore time), when they were held to a 2-2 draw with Racing Strasbourg.
Victory would have given PSG their eighth Ligue 1 title after Lille earlier drew 1-1 at Reims, but yesterday's draw left Thomas Tuchel's side on 81 points from 30 games. Second-placed Lille have 61 points from 31 matches.
Eric Choupo-Moting's early opener was cancelled out by Nuno Da Costa, before Anthony Goncalves put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute. Thilo Kehrer levelled in the 82nd minute, but it wasn't enough to kickstart the party at Parc des Princes. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now