Dropped Mbappe makes difference off the bench in Le Classique

Kylian Mbappe responded to being dropped for being late to a team meeting with a late cameo off the bench to help Paris Saint-Germain beat fierce rivals Marseille 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The French star settled Le Classique with the opener three minutes after coming on in the 62nd minute, before setting up Julian Draxler's second in injury time to seal PSG's 11th straight Ligue 1 win.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, who also left out Adrien Rabiot for his tardiness, said: "Yes, of course I was upset (that they were late)!

"Kylian and Adrien were substitutes for disciplinary reasons.

"You cannot be late for this sort of meeting and you cannot punish the whole team for just one person being late. The collective comes before individuals, it has always been that way.

"By scoring, Kylian responded the right way and we expected that of him.

"However, I do not like playing without him. I hate playing without Kylian!"

Draxler, meanwhile, added: "It is between the coach, Kylian and Adrien. However, the message is clear - the club and the team are more important that any one player."

Mbappe did not address the incident in his post-match interview with French broadcaster Canal+, but the 19-year-old did point out that he was a leader in the side.

He said: "A great side knows when to rely on its leaders, even if they cannot depend on just one or two players. I have taken on this responsibility."