Dutch football to resume in September
The Dutch football federation (KNVB) said on Wednesday the 2020/21 season will start on Sept 12, following the government's decision to ease coronavirus restrictions.
"The anticipated start of the league will take place Sept 12-13," the KNVB said in a statement, adding players would need six to eight weeks to get fully fit.
Dutch authorities announced on Wednesday that football stadiums can re-open their doors to fans from July but only under conditions, including a mandatory 1.5-metre distance between occupied seats.
The Eredivisie became the first top European league to be called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. No team were declared champions, after Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar were left level on points at the top of the table in April. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now