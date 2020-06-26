Football

Dutch football to resume in September

Jun 26, 2020 06:00 am

The Dutch football federation (KNVB) said on Wednesday the 2020/21 season will start on Sept 12, following the government's decision to ease coronavirus restrictions.

"The anticipated start of the league will take place Sept 12-13," the KNVB said in a statement, adding players would need six to eight weeks to get fully fit.

Dutch authorities announced on Wednesday that football stadiums can re-open their doors to fans from July but only under conditions, including a mandatory 1.5-metre distance between occupied seats.

The Eredivisie became the first top European league to be called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. No team were declared champions, after Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar were left level on points at the top of the table in April. - AFP

Anthony Martial’s striking show against Sheffield United hailed
Football

Martial's striking show hailed

Related Stories

Fan behind ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ sacked from job

Australia and NZ to host 2023 Women’s World Cup

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos blasts critics over biased ref claims

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football