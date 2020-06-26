Dutch football to resume in September

The Dutch football federation (KNVB) said on Wednesday the 2020/21 season will start on Sept 12, following the government's decision to ease coronavirus restrictions.

"The anticipated start of the league will take place Sept 12-13," the KNVB said in a statement, adding players would need six to eight weeks to get fully fit.

Dutch authorities announced on Wednesday that football stadiums can re-open their doors to fans from July but only under conditions, including a mandatory 1.5-metre distance between occupied seats.