Dutch league awaits decisions on cancelled season’s outcomes

Professional football in Holland is effectively over for the rest of the season, but clubs must wait until tomorrow to find out if champions are to be declared and what will happen about promotion and relegation.

The government's decision yesterday to extend a ban on public events until Sept 1 in an effort to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 cases brought a premature end to the league campaign, which was suspended last month due to the pandemic.

Dutch clubs had been divided over whether to try and get the season back underway, as encouraged by Uefa, but that debate was ended when Prime minister Mark Rutte extended restrictions by three more months.

CONFIRMATION MEETING

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) was quick to follow Rutte's address with a statement effectively calling off the rest of the 2019/20 season, although they said they would be consulting with Uefa before final confirmation.

It set a meeting tomorrow with all clubs and other stakeholders, including the players' union, to discuss the way forward for the two professional divisions.

Defending champions Ajax Amsterdam were leading the league table but only on goal difference from surprise package AZ Alkmaar when the season was suspended in early March.

Ajax were in something of a slump when the league was stopped, having been hauled in by AZ, who have also beaten them home and away this season.

A decision on promotion and relegation is also anticipated.

SC Cambuur and De Graafschap had a healthy lead at the top of the second division, while RKC Waalwijk were floundering at the bottom of the top flight.