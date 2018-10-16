Dybala and Messi can play together: Pereyra

Argentina midfielder Roberto Pereyra is confident that Albiceleste stars Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi can play together despite their similar styles.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is not in the Argentina squad to take on Brazil in Saudi Arabia tomorrow morning (Singapore time) as he decides whether or not to call time on his international career.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY BRAZIL ARGENTINA

But even before his hiatus, former Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli struggled to find a way to effectively accommodate his two best creative talents in Messi and Dybala.

But Pereyra is confident that should Messi return to the Argentina fold, new boss Lionel Scaloni can accommodate the pair. The Watford man told Goal.com: "Dybala has already shown that he is a great player.

"With the years he has accumulated, he has gained more experience and now he must continue doing what he has been doing. Definitely, he will reach great heights.

"I believe it is not a problem for Dybala and Messi to play together. They have more or less the same characteristics but them playing together for Argentina would be fantastic.

"We hope this happens so we can reap the rewards of these two players of great class."

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Neymar believes the 31-year-old will be missed when his Brazil side take on arch-rivals Argentina at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. He said: "Messi is incredible. For those who love football, he will be missed."

Dybala, meanwhile, is looking to the future, telling ESPN: "When you put on the jersey of the Argentina national team, you defend it until the death.

"Hopefully, Qatar (2022) can be my World Cup."