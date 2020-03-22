Dybala, Maldini and son test positive for Covid-19

Paulo Dybala says he is fine despite contracting Covid-19.

Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala has become the third Juventus player to test positive for Covid-19, while former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini revealed that he and his son have also contracted the coronavirus.

“Hi everyone. I just wanted to let you know that we have received the Covid-19 test results and that Oriana (Sabatini, his girlfriend) and I are positive,” the 26-year-old Dybala tweeted on Saturday. "Fortunately, we are perfectly fine. Thank you for your messages.”

Earlier, his teammates, French midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Italian defender Daniele Rugani had also tested positive for Covid-19, which has infected over 53,000 people and killed more than 4,800 in Italy.

Italian champions Juventus said that Dybala had been self-isolating since Wednesday.

“He will continue to be monitored. He is well and is asymptomatic,” said the club in a statement.

Later Saturday, AC Milan said Maldini, now their technical director, and his 18-year-old son Daniel, a youth team player, were also battling the disease.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others,” said a statement from AC Milan.

“They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Maldini, 51, is considered one of the greatest defenders of all time.

He won five Champions League titles with Milan and appeared in 647 matches. – AFP