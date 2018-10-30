Dyche worried by EPL’s growing gulf

After his side were humbled 4-0 at home by a rampant Chelsea, Burnley manager Sean Dyche lamented the growing dominance of the English Premier League's big six - Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United and the Blues.

The Clarets finished seventh last season but they were no match for a Chelsea side missing talisman Eden Hazard, as goals by Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek put them to the sword at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Said Dyche: "Ever since Leicester threw the form book out of the window (in 2015/16), the superpowers have moved forward.

"They have deeper squads, it is getting more difficult to compete. If you look at the table, the only real anomaly at the moment are Man United.

"Chelsea are title contenders without a doubt.

"They have a real mixture of players, they are a top, top side. The technical and physical quality of their play is outstanding."

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright highlighted the depth of the Blues squad, saying Willian was "Hazard-esque" in the Belgian's absence.

He said on the BBC: "(Burnley) would have been delighted to not see Hazard's name on the team sheet but Willian was unplayable for them today.

"He was predominantly on the left. He was Hazard-esque, running them out of danger and getting them into the last third.

"No one was able to pick him up all game. He was very comfortable. Didn't really waste any ball. Once he found himself in tight positions, he showed a bit of skill to keep the play going."