Early flight home? No way, insists Germany's Khedira

Under-fire Germany star Sami Khedira yesterday laughed off a cheeky offer of early flights home for the holders from a Swedish reporter ahead of their crunch World Cup clash.

Holders Germany will be under intense pressure in the Group F clash against Sweden in Sochi on Sunday morning (Singapore time) after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat by Mexico in their first match of the tournament.

The Juventus midfielder kept his cool when a Swedish tabloid reporter handed him a home-made return ticket for the entire German squad.

"I don't think we will need that until July 16," said the smiling Khedira.

The World Cup final is in Moscow on July 15.

The Germans are deadly serious ahead of the Sweden game, knowing a second defeat will effectively send them home at the end of the group stages.

Despite calls to drop him, Khedira insists he can handle the pressure and shore up the German midfield, which was badly exposed by the Mexicans.

Former Germany stars Lothar Matthaeus and Stefan Effenberg said Khedira should be dropped after his woeful display.

"I have no problem with that at all, I can live with it," said Khedira, referring to the criticism. "I know for myself that I did not play well."

Khedira was often out of position in the defensive midfield when Mexico counter-attacked through the German ranks in the first half last Sunday.

"We have to play smarter, not like schoolboys, we have to play all together," he said.

"If the holes are as big as they were against Mexico, you'd need Usain Bolt and Carl Lewis to close the gaps - which we're not," he said about himself and midfield partner Toni Kroos.

Should head coach Joachim Loew opt to drop Khedira from his starting line-up, the 2014 World Cup winner can take it.

Loew described Khedira as "indispensable" before the tournament, but the midfielder is aware of criticism levelled both at him and Kroos from Germany's defence.