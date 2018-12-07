Easy for Barca in Copa del Rey

Denis Suarez struck twice for Copa del Rey holders Barcelona as they thrashed Cultural Leonesa 4-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to progress to the last 16 5-1 on aggregate.

The midfielder has barely featured this season but put himself in the shop window with a confident display against the third-tier side in a comfortable round of 32, second-leg victory. Barca's other goalscorers were Munir El Haddadi and Malcom.

The La Liga leaders will be joined in the next round by Atletico Madrid, who hammered Sant Andreu 4-0 to progress 5-0 on aggregate.