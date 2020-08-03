Eddie Howe leaves relegated Bournemouth by mutual consent
Eddie Howe left his post as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent on Saturday, saying it was the right time for the club to have a change following their relegation from the English Premier League.
Bournemouth's five-year stint in the top division ended on the final day of the season, after they finished third-bottom in the standings with 34 points.
Howe, who managed the Cherries in more than 450 games across two spells at the Vitality Stadium, departed after a discussion with Bournemouth officials, the club announced in a statement.
"Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager, this decision - made together with the club - is one of the hardest I've ever had to make," said Howe, 42.
"However, although the affection and love I have for this football club will always remain, we collectively feel that now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction."
He added that his departure is in the best interest of the club.
Bournemouth had risen from League Two to become an established EPL team under Howe, who guided them to three promotions in six seasons. - REUTERS
