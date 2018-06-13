Eden blames brother Thorgan for injury

Belgium captain Eden Hazard played his big-brother card, blaming sibling Thorgan's poor pass for the dead leg he suffered during the 4-1 friendly win over Costa Rica yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Eden, 27, was forced off in the 70th minute after an apparent knock to his right ankle.

Said his 25-year-old brother Thorgan: "It is not the time to take risks.

"He had done enough in the game to be able to come off. Eden said it was my fault.

"When I wanted to pass to him, it fell a bit short and the defender caught his knee a little bit. But I don't think it is anything serious."

Belgium's record scorer Romelu Lukaku, who found the net twice against Costa Rica, echoed that sentiment, saying: "I'm not very worried about Eden, he's a solid one.

"Sometimes he takes a knock, but he recovers quickly."

Speaking ahead of yesterday's match, Eden told CNN that Belgium's golden generation will be headed to Russia with designs on bringing home the World Cup.

He said: "We'll go there to try to win the World Cup... In football you never know, but I feel that we have a good team, good players. We have experience in the team now."