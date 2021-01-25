Football

Eden Hazard scores first goal in nearly 3 months in 4-1 Alaves win

Jan 25, 2021 06:00 am

Eden Hazard scored his first goal in almost three months while Karim Benzema bagged a brace as Real Madrid eased to a 4-1 win away to Alaves in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time), in the absence of coach Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane tested positive for Covid-19 the day before the game, so assistant David Bettoni took charge instead.

Real, who had suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey last week, also scored through Casemiro as they consolidated second position. They are four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who hosted Valencia this morning. - REUTERS

Bruno Fernandes scoring Manchester United's third goal from a free-kick.
Football

Bruno Fernandes strikes knockout blow on Liverpool

Related Stories

Steve Bruce optimistic despite Newcastle United’s 10th straight loss

Aubameyang a doubt for Southampton game due to 'personal matter'

Neil Humphreys: Tammy Abraham could save Frank Lampard’s job

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football