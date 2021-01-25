Eden Hazard scores first goal in nearly 3 months in 4-1 Alaves win
Eden Hazard scored his first goal in almost three months while Karim Benzema bagged a brace as Real Madrid eased to a 4-1 win away to Alaves in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time), in the absence of coach Zinedine Zidane.
Zidane tested positive for Covid-19 the day before the game, so assistant David Bettoni took charge instead.
Real, who had suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey last week, also scored through Casemiro as they consolidated second position. They are four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who hosted Valencia this morning. - REUTERS
