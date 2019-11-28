Eden Hazard set to be back for El Clasico

Eden Hazard's ankle injury is not as serious as first feared, with Real Madrid confirming last night that he suffered only "bruising" during the 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Belgian is expected to return within two weeks and should be fit for the El Clasico against Barcelona at Nou Camp on Dec 18.

Karim Benzema gave Real a 2-0 lead against PSG, but Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia scored in the last 10 minutes to force a draw.