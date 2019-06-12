Eden Hazard should be focal point of new Real Madrid: Roberto Martinez

Real Madrid can build a new team around latest signing Eden Hazard, his Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier against Scotland this morning (Singapore time).

Real ended their long pursuit of the 28-year-old winger on Friday, when they agreed to sign him from Chelsea on a five-year contract for a reported 100 million euros (S$155m).

"Hazard is an unbelievable personality. His focus in a match lies in the winning of the game," Martinez said.

"He is now playing the best football of his career and he is a player around which a new project can be built.

"Eden is a phenomenal footballer and, for him, several new chapters can be written about his career. The move to Real is his dream, the perfect next step.

RESPECT

"The whole transfer happened with a lot of respect. Eden is an example to all of a player who can go back to all his old clubs with his head held high.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him at work at Real."

Hazard, who scored 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea after joining from Lille in 2012, will be officially presented at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow after a medical, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin warned that Hazard's new adventure may not be smooth-sailing.

"Absolutely really happy for Hazard," Nevin was quoted as saying on the Daily Star.

"He has been stunning throughout his seven years at Chelsea. His behaviour has been impeccable, he is the most skilful player to have played for Chelsea. Certainly among the very few, three or four greatest players who have ever played for the club as well.

"Well done Eden, I hope you have a good time at Real. I'll just say one thing: sometimes the grass isn't greener. And I'll tell you what, Real might be a tough one for the next few years."