Eden is more of a Hazard than Mbappe

Belgium captain Eden Hazard will hope to get the last laugh against France.

A key talking point ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) World Cup semi-final between Belgium and France has been which country's star player will shine brightest.

France's prodigious 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe or Belgium's captain fantastic Eden Hazard.

SEMI-FINAL FRANCE BELGIUM

For me, there is no doubt as to which one will be the bigger hazard to opposing defences.

Mbappe is an excellent player, he's got spectacular speed and is a dangerous dribbler who can eliminate opponents with his slalom runs.

But he's a more one-dimensional threat than Hazard.

Belgium's 27-year-old skipper is far more unpredictable.

He too has pace and dribbling ability, but there's more to his game than that.

He's a good passer and increasingly intelligent tactically.

I pointed out before the tournament how much his reading of the game has improved in recent seasons - if he is heavily marked, he knows where and when to move to drag his markers to open up space for his teammates.

For me, there is no solution to stopping Hazard.

There are too many layers to his game, you have to worry about his speed, dribbling, eye for a pass and his intelligence to turn the attention on him into an opportunity to open up the game for his teammates.

And that is key because in Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, Belgium have two more players who can make the difference at any time and against any team.

That's why I think talent-wise, Belgium have the edge over France.

I know wing-back Nacer Chadli, who is likely be to directly up against Mbappe, said he is as good as Lionel Messi was at his age, but I disagree.

I was there at the Under-20 World Cup in Holland in 2005 and I can tell you a 17-year-old Messi was a more all-rounded player than Mbappe is now - already then he had a great intelligence and understanding of the game and could make the difference on his own or in a team setting.

That's why I feel that as good as the Paris Saint-Germain star is, Belgium can find a way to stop him.

I think the Red Devils can do that via cutting out his running lines by denying him space in the channels and also by choking the supply of passes to him.

As quick as Chadli is, Belgium can't counter Mbappe with speed, they'll have to do it with good positional play and smart tactics.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez set up his side brilliantly against Brazil, and I'm sure he will replicate that and come up with a plan to stop Mbappe, and for that matter Antoine Griezmann.

If he can do that, then the golden generation could well glitter alongside the World Cup, as the winners of this semi-final would be odds-on favourites to lift the trophy on Sunday.