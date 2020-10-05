Edinson Cavani to join Manchester United on a free: Report

Manchester United have agreed a two-year deal with former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, French daily L'Equipe reported on Saturday.

Uruguay international Cavani is a free agent, having left Ligue 1 champions PSG at the end of his contract in June.

The 33-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements in the French capital, but finished as PSG's all-time top scorer with 200 goals in over 300 appearances in all competitions.

United are also looking to trim their squad before the transfer window shuts tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Midfielder Andreas Pereira and defender Diogo Dalot have left for the Serie A on season-long loan deals.