Edinson Cavani to join Manchester United on a free: Report
Manchester United have agreed a two-year deal with former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, French daily L'Equipe reported on Saturday.
Uruguay international Cavani is a free agent, having left Ligue 1 champions PSG at the end of his contract in June.
The 33-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements in the French capital, but finished as PSG's all-time top scorer with 200 goals in over 300 appearances in all competitions.
United are also looking to trim their squad before the transfer window shuts tomorrow morning (Singapore time).
Midfielder Andreas Pereira and defender Diogo Dalot have left for the Serie A on season-long loan deals.
Pereira will be joining Lazio, while Dalot, who has struggled for first-team opportunities following the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is going to AC Milan. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now