Edinson Cavani worthy of No. 7 jersey: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident veteran striker Edinson Cavani can handle the pressure that comes with wearing the club's iconic No. 7 jersey and hinted that the Red Devils could extend the Uruguayan's short-term deal.

Cavani, who enjoyed seven prolific years with French champions Paris Saint-Germain before joining United, sports the number worn by Old Trafford greats George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old has scored three goals and bagged two assists in eight English Premier League appearances, despite being on the pitch for just 206 minutes. That averages out to a goal or an assist every 41.2 minutes.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) EPL clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said: "He's definitely a starter, you don't classify a player of his quality as anything else.

"I trust him and that's the thing, we have good competition for places but he'll probably start more games than he won't...

"That was the first thing he asked me when I spoke to him, if he could wear the No. 7 and... and when I watched him before, I wasn't in doubt that he could handle that No. 7 shirt."

The Norwegian also hinted that Cavani could stay beyond his one-year deal inked in October, saying: "He's so meticulous, professional, his habits...

"It looks like he has got a few years left in him - even at the age he is, he is still one of the fittest players we have got."