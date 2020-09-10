Eduardo Camavinga feels proud for his family after France debut at 17

France's latest debutant Eduardo Camavinga said he was "proud for his family" after becoming Les Bleus' youngest international in 106 years during a 4-2 win over Croatia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Rennes midfielder, aged 17 years and nine months, replaced N'Golo Kante at the Stade de France in the second half of the Nations League match.

He is surpassed only by Julien Verbrugghe, aged 16 years and 10 months in 1906, and Maurice Gastiger, at 17 years and four months in 1914.