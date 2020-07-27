Edwin Tong appointed Minister for Culture, Community and Youth

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) vice-president Edwin Tong has left the national sports association following his appointment as the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's new cabinet, which was announced last Saturday.

The ministry helmed by Mr Tong, 50, oversees sports in Singapore.

Having served on the FAS Council since 2013 as a vice-president, he had also been the chairman of the FAS Legal Committee. Mr Tong was also part of the project team in the initiation of Goal 2034, a national plan with the aim of World Cup qualification by 2034.

The target, which was revealed last August, comes after Singapore's failed target to qualify for the 2010 World Cup, which was first mooted in 1998.

Tong said then that Goal 2034 was a "realistic" target.

FAS president Lim Kia Tong said in a statement last night: "We wish him all the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his public service career in his new role as the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and we are extremely confident that he will acquit himself with unparalleled distinction."