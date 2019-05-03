Effenberg urges Rodriguez to leave Bayern

Former Bayern Munich captain Stefan Effenberg has said that Colombian star James Rodriguez should leave the club in order to pick up more game time.

"The right path for James is to leave Bayern," wrote Effenberg in his column for the German news website T-online yesterday.

Rodriguez, 27, joined Bayern from Real Madrid in 2017, on a two-year loan deal which expires at the end of this season.

Bayern have the option to buy Rodriguez permanently for 42 million euros (S$64m), but the midfielder has not been a regular under Niko Kovac.

Rodriguez has started on the bench in 11 of his 24 league appearances this season, and has played the full 90 minutes on only three occasions.