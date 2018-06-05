Egypt bank on Salah’s goals and tight defence

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored five of Egypt's eight goals in World Cup qualifying.

Coach: Hector Cuper - A stalwart of the European game with spells at Inter Milan and Valencia, the two-time Champions League finalist coach steered Egypt to the African Nations Cup final last year and their first World Cup since 1990.

Star Players: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Abdallah El-Said (Al Ahly)

Best World Cup result: First round (1934, 1990)

Performance at last World Cup: Did not qualify

Ending a 28-year wait for the World Cup was never going to come easy for Egypt.

Even now, taking an arduous route to Russia remains firmly on the agenda as the nation continues to hold its collective breath over Mohamed Salah's involvement at the Finals.

More than Liverpool's season-long dream hinged on Salah's injured shoulder barely half an hour into last month's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

So, too, does the hopes and dreams of The Pharaohs' population of over 95 million.

The English Premier League's Player of the Season became his country's ultimate talisman with five goals in six games during qualifying, including a late stoppage-time penalty to seal their World Cup fate.

GROUP A FIXTURES June 14: Russia v S. Arabia, 11pm June 15: Egypt v Uruguay, 8pm June 20: Russia v Egypt, 2am June 20: Uruguay v S Arabia, 11pm June 25: Uruguay v Russia, 10pm June 25: S. Arabia v Egypt, 10pm *All in Singapore time



By contrast, his teammates mustered a collective three goals - but there is more to this Egypt side under Hector Cuper's old school management than inevitable one-man team accusations.

Reviving the seven-time African champions from a spent force would daunt most coaches, not least a 62-year-old whose only other experience at international level saw him win just one of his 16 matches in charge of Georgia.

The Argentinian's Egyptian adventure, however, has rapidly bore fruit with a style which focuses on more defensive hallmarks.

That diligence led to Egypt conceding a respectable 23 goals in Cuper's 35 matches in charge, during which they were beaten by more than one goal only once.

Central to those statistics is the largely watertight midfield barrier of Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny and Zamalek's Tarek Hamed, who sit in front of a defence headed up by goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary - who stands to make World Cup history as its oldest player at the age of 45.

There are, however, still alarming flaws in Egypt's game plan; not least their statuesque defence's uncharacteristic trait of regularly shipping goals from aerial deliveries - despite the presence of towering centre backs like Ahmed Hegazi and Ali Gabr.

Cuper remains under no illusions where his side stand in their Group A mission.

In what is widely considered the tournament's weakest group, they will have to battle Russia for the second place, with Uruguay the overwhelming favourites to win the group.

In order to edge out the host nation, Salah may have to again save the day for his country.

TOMORROW: GROUP B