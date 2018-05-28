Egypt confident Salah will be fit for World Cup

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos' (left) challenge on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ended the Reds star's participation in the Champions League final.

Egypt's national team doctor said he was optimistic that Mohamed Salah would play in next month's World Cup, after the star attacker was hurt in the Champions League final.

Liverpool's 44-goal top scorer was forced off after 31 minutes at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev yesterday morning (Singapore time) after sustaining a shoulder injury in a tangle with Real defender Sergio Ramos.

Through follow-ups on the phone with the national team's delegation in Italy the officials at Liverpool said an X-ray on Salah's shoulder showed the injury to be in the ligaments, the Egyptian Football Association said on Twitter yesterday.

The national team's doctor, Mohamed Abou El-Ela "expressed his optimism that Salah would make it for the World Cup matches according to this diagnosis", AFP quoted the association as saying.

This optimism contrasts with statements by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who said immediately after Liverpool's 3-1 loss that Salah's injury was "serious".

The Egyptian Minister for Youth and Sports Khaled Abdel Aziz also expressed optimism.

"Mohamed Salah, god-willing, will be on the national team's final list for the World Cup, which is to be announced on June 4," he said on Facebook.

In addition to the concern about Salah's fitness for Russia, there was also much debate surrounding the tackle that caused his injury.

Klopp compared Ramos' tackle to wrestling, saying: "It was, for me, kind of a harsh challenge.

"It's like wrestling a little bit, and it's unlucky then that Mo fell on his shoulder."

Former Egypt striker Mido was more blunt, insisting Ramos had intentionally injured his countryman.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma tweeted in Arabic: "Anyone that understands football would know that Ramos injured Salah intentionally.

"Any player in the world would've released his arm but Ramos held onto his arm and spun with it."

But former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand saw the incident very differently, calling it "good defending". He said on BT Sport: "I thought it was very good defending from Ramos, and I don't think he's meant to do that."

His former England teammate Frank Lampard agreed, when asked whether the Spanish defender intended to injure Liverpool's star man. He said: "I don't think so. He's got close as any defender should do and sometimes when you do get that contact, you do inter-link arms.

"It was just unfortunate in the end in the way that he fell."

It was unfortunate for the Reds as well, as they had the better of proceedings before Salah was forced off the pitch.

While Liverpool conceded two goals via howlers by goalkeeper Loris Karius, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum felt Salah's exit was the decisive moment in the match.

He said: "I think it was a big blow for us, it seemed like a big blow for us the way we reacted after his injury.

"I think when he was on the pitch, we did it well for 25 minutes, but (after the injury) there was less than before."

Ramos has since taken to social media to wish Salah a speedy recovery. He tweeted in Spanish: "We are fellow pros. Get well soon, Salah. The future awaits you."