Egyptian grandfather, 75, scores on professional debut

Ezzeldin Bahader must play at least one more 90-minute game to make it into the Guinness World Records. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 10, 2020 11:32 pm

Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader took a big step towards becoming the world’s oldest professional football player by making his debut at the age of 75 over the weekend and celebrated the occasion by scoring a goal.

Striker Bahader made light of a knee injury and completed the full 90 minutes as his Egyptian third-tier club 6th October drew 1-1 with rivals Genius on Saturday (March 7).

The former amateur player, father of four and grandfather of six, showed he still had an eye for goal by slotting in from the penalty spot much to the delight of his teammates and fans.

In order to be recognised as the world’s oldest professional player, Bahader must play at least one more 90-minute game.

Should Bahader be picked to play, a representative of Guinness World Records will attend his second match later this month to assess his claim.

The current record for the oldest professional football player is held by Israel’s Isaak Hayik, who played in goal last April for Israel’s Ironi Or Yehuda, aged 73. – REUTERS

