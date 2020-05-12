Eight new cases, but La Liga chief wants June 12 resumption

Spain's La Liga president said on Sunday he hopes the tournament can resume on June 12, but that his hands are tied by government health policy.

Javier Tebas was speaking just hours after five players and three non-playing staff members from Spain's top two leagues had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I would like it (the season resuming) to be June 12, but it will depend on the numbers," Tebas told Movistar.

"In the end, it will be up to the health authorities. We do not rush, we are not the ones who decide the phases."

RIGHT TRACK

Despite Sunday's announcement of more positive tests, Tebas insisted Spain is on the right track for a speedy resumption of the sport.

"It is fewer than we expected. We expected 25 or 30, according to the numbers seen in the Bundesliga and the potency of the virus in Spain. Out of 2,500 individuals (tested), only eight positives," he said.

Tebas added that "it is not an option" to cancel the top flight, as he estimates the economic fallout would cost clubs around a billion euros (S$1.53b).

He then stressed the importance of following protocol when the competition restarts.

"In the match environment, infection is practically impossible because we have carried out a study that shows the smallest risk if everyone respects the medical protocol," he said.

"If things are done as they should be, there shouldn't be any infections. If five infected appear in one club, it would suggest some negligence."

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro is among the five players who tested positive. They will now be quarantined at home and tested again in the coming days.