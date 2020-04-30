Elite athletes more likely to inhale virus particles, says study

Thomas Mueller (far left) and other Bayern Munich players taking part in training.

Research from Germany and Italy suggests that footballers and other athletes face a particular risk of the coronavirus infecting their lungs, raising major questions over attempts to restart professional football.

The research, produced by Italian immunologists and lung specialists based at institutes in Berlin, Rome and Verona, suggests that due to strenuous exercise, elite athletes are more likely to inhale virus particles and direct them to the lower areas of the lung.

Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, can result in lung damage and complications such as pneumonia and, in severe cases, acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The preprint paper, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, also suggests that athletes who are asymptomatic could make their condition worse by infecting their lungs during strenuous exertion.

Football has ground to a halt in all major leagues in Europe and none has yet to resume. European football's governing body Uefa has set a May 25 deadline for leagues to outline their plans to restart.

Leagues, governing bodies and clubs, however, have said they will return only when play is safe and that they will take medical advice.

In their paper, "The First, Comprehensive Immunological Model of Covid-19", Paolo Matricardi, Roberto dal Negro and Roberto Nisini raise questions over the safety of playing while the virus remains at large.

"The pattern of breathing during strenuous exercise changes dramatically by a tremendous increase of ventilation (i.e. inspiratory and expiratory volumes of air), and of alveolar ventilation in particular," the authors state.

"Professional athletes (are) particularly exposed (much more than the public) due to their frequent practice of extreme and long-lasting exercise."

The researchers state that the "ideal lungs" of athletes, while helpful in normal conditions, significantly favour the deep inhalation of infectious agents.

"Even the Sars-CoV-2 can then spread more easily to the deepest areas of the lungs during strenuous exercise, and there start its aggressive action," they said.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (Sars-CoV-2) is the virus that causes Covid-19.

"Not by chance, a great proportion of professional football players claimed the occurrence of fever, dry cough and malaise (and dyspnea in some cases) immediately after, or a few hours following their last official match," noted the authors.

They also noted the risk of the virus being transmitted in a game.

A separate new study from Denmark's Aarhus University, looking at how much exposure players would have to a single infected player on the field, showed that, on average, a player is positioned within an "exposure zone" for one minute and 28 seconds during a match.

On Tuesday, the World Players Association, which represents some 85,000 athletes from different sports in over 60 countries, said competitors should not be rushed back to action.

PRESSURE

"At the moment there is a lot of pressure from the leagues on all continents to resume," WPA executive director Brendan Schwab told Reuters. "The players can only agree to that (return) if they know that their interests will be protected."