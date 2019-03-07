Emery and Ben Arfa to renew hostilities

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will face a familiar foe when the Gunners look to move a step closer to Europa League glory and a return to the Champions League at Rennes tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The mercurial talent of Hatem Ben Arfa has helped the mid-table Ligue 1 side reach the last 16 of a European competition for the first time.

Playmaker Ben Arfa endured an unhappy two years under Emery at Paris Saint-Germain where he was frozen out for an entire season and made to train with the club's reserves.

EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 16, 1ST LEG RENNES ARSENAL

However, at 31, Ben Arfa has relaunched his career in the more modest surroundings of Roazhon Park, scoring seven goals this season.

He will hope to carry on that good form and inflict revenge upon Emery tomorrow, reported AFP.

Arsenal's French-born striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wary of Ben Arfa, picking him and nine-goal Ismaila Sarr out as Rennes' dangermen.

He told French broadcaster RMC Sport: " They are expected to be good in these games. I know them well, I know they will create some problems.

"We trust our abilities and we know that we can qualify for the next round if we remain serious and play our game simply."

Rennes may lie 10th in Ligue 1, but shocked a highly fancied Real Betis in the last 32 with a thrilling 6-4 aggregate win.

"We know it'll be a level up against such a club," said Rennes midfielder Benjamin Andre.

"Arsenal are a name that resonates throughout Europe. They will obviously be the big favourites."

Arsenal's struggles on the road in Emery's first season in charge should give the French side reason to believe.

The Gunners have won just once away from home since last November, suffering an embarrassing 1-0 defeat by BATE Borisov in the last 32 before turning the tie around at the Emirates.