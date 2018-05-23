Emery did well with clubs on limited budget: Smith

Unai Emery's track record with Spanish clubs operating on a shoestring budget makes him an ideal candidate to take over the Arsenal hot seat, said former Gunners striker Alan Smith.

Smith told Sky Sports: "They've gone for the experienced option rather than the left-field.

"Obviously, Mikel Arteta might not have wanted it in the end, but Ivan Gazidis spoke initially about wanting to make a bold and brave appointment.

"I wouldn't describe Emery as that. It's not a safe one.

"Nothing is safe in this game but if you look at his track record with Valencia and Sevilla, particularly, on a limited budget competing against the big boys in Spain, he did exceptionally well."

The new Arsenal manager will have a transfer budget of only around £50 million (S$89.9m) to attract new recruits to the Emirates, reported Sky Sports and the Telegraph.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, who was initially the favourite, withdrew from the process yesterday.

Sky Sports reported that the Manchester City coach was understood to have wanted assurances that he would have a significant say on the transfer front.

Emery established a reputation as a bright young coach at Lorca and Almeria before being handed his first big job at Valencia in 2008, reported AFP.

Despite severe financial problems as players like David Villa, David Silva and Juan Mata were sold, Emery led Valencia to third spot behind Barcelona and Real Madrid for three straight seasons.

A short, ill-fated spell at Spartak Moscow followed before he returned to his homeland with Sevilla in 2013.

He won the Europa League three years running with them before taking charge of Paris Saint-Germain in the last two seasons, during which he failed to lead them past the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title and four domestic Cups in two seasons in the French capital, Emery's two-year contract was not renewed and he was replaced by ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

Smith added: "He's clearly a coach of great ability... They've got a top manager, there is no doubt about that, and Arsenal fans should be excited about it."