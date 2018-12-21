Emery evasive over Oezil's future

Arsenal manager Unai Emery did little to quell suspicion that he might be prepared to sell midfielder Mesut Oezil, repeatedly refusing to say that he wants to hold on to the German playmaker.

Oezil, who joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then-club record £42 million (S$72.9m), has been left out of the side regularly in the last two months, at first due to a back sprain and then - according to Emery - because of the physicality of some opponents.

The player, whose contract is due to keep him at Arsenal until 2021, was also not on the teamsheet for his side's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarter-final at the Emirates yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"It's a tactical decision because I thought that the players that were with us today were the best choices for this match," Emery told reporters when asked about Oezil's absence.

Asked if he would consider offers from other clubs for Oezil in next month's transfer window, Emery was evasive.

"My focus now is analysis of this (Wednesday's) match and also Saturday against Burnley," he said, referring to Arsenal's next league fixture.

When asked directly if Oezil has a future at the club, he repeated: "I am thinking about the match on Saturday and not thinking about another situation."

Emery also played down the suggestion that the 30-year-old ex-Germany international, for years the most expensive player on Arsenal's payroll and believed to be earning around £350,000 a week, was a star player.

"Every player is important," Emery said.

The speculation over Oezil's future comes as the club prepare to lose the services of long-time midfielder Aaron Ramsey, whose contract extension talks with Arsenal broke down in September, reported Reuters.

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Liverpool player Steve Nicol believes Oezil will be heading for the exit soon.

He said: "I think he's probably going to go in January. Arsenal have to eat maybe half his wages and Oezil will still go to a good side.

"Clearly, Emery has sent a message. I am surprised, there's no question they've had a falling out and he's making a statement.

"I think he's making a statement to the players as well, 'This is my team, this is how we do it, I don't care what the name on the back of your jersey is - this is how we're going about it'."

Against Spurs, Emery had to make another omission - leaving back-from-injury Laurent Koscielny on the bench, and opting to start with midfielder Granit Xhaka as a centre-back alongside Sokratis Papastathopoulos as Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding are still injured.

He said: "Laurent Koscielny played on Sunday and after coming back from his injury, starting against Tottenham would have been a lot of minutes on the pitch.

"Granit is helping and I am happy with him and his performance."