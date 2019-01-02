Football

Emery fined $14k for kicking bottle into crowd

Jan 02, 2019 06:00 am

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was fined £8,000 (S$13,900) on Monday for kicking a water bottle into the crowd during his side's Boxing Day draw at Brighton, after admitting to a Football Association charge.

The incident took place at full-time of the Gunners' 1-1 draw on the south coast.

Emery had initially hoped his apologising to the home supporter would have been enough to see him escape punishment.

He has, however, escaped a touchline ban and was free to take charge of last night's late match against Fulham. - AFP

Venus outlasts Azarenka in Auckland

Venus Williams launched her 25th year as a professional by outlasting Victoria Azarenka in a three-set thriller at the WTA Auckland Classic yesterday.

In a battle between two former world No. 1s, the 38-year-old Williams overcame Azarenka, nine years her junior, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Williams' superior accuracy in the opening stages gave her the first set, before Azarenka took the second.

Williams opened a gap to go 5-3 up in the third set, when Azarenka was wide with a cross-court forehand. The American then served for the match. - REUTERS

