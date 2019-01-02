Emery fined $14k for kicking bottle into crowd

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was fined £8,000 (S$13,900) on Monday for kicking a water bottle into the crowd during his side's Boxing Day draw at Brighton, after admitting to a Football Association charge.

The incident took place at full-time of the Gunners' 1-1 draw on the south coast.

Emery had initially hoped his apologising to the home supporter would have been enough to see him escape punishment.