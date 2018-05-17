Emery linked to Hammers job after Moyes’ departure

West Ham United have parted company with manager David Moyes, who successfully kept the club in the English Premier League after replacing Slaven Bilic on a short-term deal in November.

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini and outgoing Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery are among those linked to the Hammers job, reported The Sun.

A statement on West Ham's website confirming Moyes' departure said the club wanted to take a "different direction".

Moyes took charge with West Ham in 18th place after a dismal start to the season in which they won two of their first 11 league games, reported Reuters.

Former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes managed to steady the ship, with the Hammers ending the English Premier League season in 13th spot.