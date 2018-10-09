Emery revels in Arsenal revival

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) scoring their final goal in the 5-1 win over Fulham. PHOTO: AFP

Win or lose, just keep calm and carry on.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes that mantra has served the Gunners well as they surged into the English Premier League's top four following a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Sunday.

In the process, they have racked up six consecutive EPL wins in a single campaign for the first time since 2016, and nine victories in a row in all competitions.

While the Gunners have improved, they have also been aided by an easy fixture list in recent weeks and even Emery demurred when asked if his team are now title contenders.

"We lost the first two matches against Manchester City and Chelsea. We were calm then and we need to be the same way in our mentality when we are winning," he said.

"I don't want to look back. Every match is different. We have a better position in the table for our objections, but we have to be calm."

However, Emery believes Arsenal's blistering form has restored the bond between the team as doubles by Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, which sandwiched Aaron Ramsey's backheel goal, helped them record their biggest win of the season.

It was a significant statement of intent from a team widely written off ahead of Emery's first season in charge.

"Our performance over the 90 minutes was very important. We worked very hard in the second half to get this result with our momentum on the pitch," Emery said.

"I believe in us, we believe in our process, but also we must keep taking confidence. I think we are in the first part of the war.

"It is very difficult, but we must prepare, continue improving and show big commitment."

Jubilant Gunners fans, crammed into one corner of Craven Cottage, celebrated with chants of "We've got our Arsenal back".

That unity between fans and players was badly missing as supporters staged protests against Arsene Wenger last season.

"You need to feel together with the supporters and the players. This spirit and mentality is very important for us," Emery said.

"To show our quality and work, then together we can be happy like today... We are happy but also calm because we know each match is difficult."

Meanwhile, there was good news off the field too as the Gunners signed a new kit deal with German sportswear firm Adidas starting next July.

Adidas will take over from Puma, whose five-year contract with the north London club expires at the end of the season.

British media reported the new deal is worth £300 million (S$542.8m) over five years until 2024.

A £60 million-per-season deal would put Arsenal third in the most lucrative kit deals in football, behind Barcelona's contract with American company Nike and Manchester United's with Adidas which are respectively worth £140 million and £75 million annually.

British media reported that Puma is set to become the kit supplier for Manchester City in a deal worth £50 million a year from the 2019-20 season.

- AFP, REUTERS

PREMIERSHIP

P W D L F A Pts

1 Man City 8 6 2 0 21 3 20 2 Chelsea 8 6 2 0 18 5 20 3 Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15 3 20 4 Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18 5 Tottenham 8 6 0 2 15 7 18 6 Bournemouth 8 5 1 2 16 12 16 7 Wolves 8 4 3 1 9 6 15 8 Man Utd 8 4 1 3 13 14 13 9 Watford 8 4 1 3 11 12 13 10 Leicester 8 4 0 4 14 12 12 11 Everton 8 3 3 2 13 12 12 12 Burnley 8 2 2 4 10 12 8 13 Brighton 8 2 2 4 9 13 8 14 Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5 9 7 15 West Ham 8 2 1 5 8 13 7 16 Southampton 8 1 2 5 6 14 5 17 Fulham 8 1 2 5 9 21 5 18 Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4 17 3 19 Newcastle 8 0 2 6 6 13 2 20 Cardiff 8 0 2 6 4 17 2