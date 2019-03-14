Emery seeks Rennes revenge

Alexandre Lacazette (left) will be able to partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Rennes, after having his red-card suspension downgraded to a two-match ban.

Unai Emery is not used to losing in the Europa League, but the Arsenal manager must summon a response from his team if they are to overturn a shock 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie with Rennes and remain in the hunt for a trophy in his first season with the Gunners.

Emery won three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016 and winning the competition once more would guarantee Arsenal a much-needed return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

EUROPA LEAGUE, ROUND OF 16, 2ND LEG ARSENAL RENNES

A 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday was perfect preparation for the Gunners, who moved into the English Premier League top four and sent a warning to Rennes over the stark contrast between their home and away form ahead of tomorrow morning's clash at the Emirates.

Emery's men have won 11 consecutive home games in the EPL and Europa League since November, compared to three wins in 12 away matches over the same period.

Arsenal received a big boost yesterday with the news Alexandre Lacazette will be free to feature after his suspension for a red card against Bate Borisov in the last round was downgraded to a two-match ban, which has already been served.

Rennes boss Julien Stephan is all too aware of the firepower Arsenal contain in Lacazette and strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and believes his side may need two away goals to progress.

"Arsenal remain favourites given their past and their experience," said Stephan.

"We will need to score there, at least once, if not twice." - AFP

